Eugene Raymond Miller
Asheville - Eugene Raymond Miller, 93, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020.
He was born in St. Marys, PA. to the late Daniel B. Miller and Frances Geneive Fochtman Miller. He served in the US Navy in WWII.
He was preceded in death by his wife Laurene Marie Grode Miller. He was also preceded in death by his brothers; Ed Miller and Jerry Miller and his daughters; Sandie Stalowicz of Charlotte and Pam Miller of Asheville.
He is survived by his three sons; Russell Miller (Asheville), Gary Miller (Charlotte) and Bruce Miller (Leicester). He has five grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23 at the Tunnel Road chapel of Groce Funeral Home with the Rev. Father Roger Arnsparger officiating.
Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com
