|
|
Eugene Williams
Fayetteville, GA - Eugene Williams formerly of Asheville, NC and resident of Fayetteville, GA departed this life on 19 August 2019. Eugene retired from Norfolk Southern after some 40 years of service. He is preceded in death by father Willie Williams, brother Willie Williams Jr. (June), niece Candace E Pickens and nephew Willie Williams III. Left to cherish his memory and love, wife Candance E. Williams, sons Keneen Eugene Williams of Fayetteville, GA, Jonathan Todd Williams of Savanah, GA; daughter, Kiven Jacinta Williams of Duncan, SC; mother Annie Mae Williams of Ashveille, NC, sisters Alberta Williams, Sarah James of Asheville, NC Diana Turner of Detroit, MI, Annie C. Tinsley of Cincinnati, OH, and Cherry Hill of Indianapolis, IA. Also left to cherish Eugene's memory and life his brother-in-law Charles A. Bowditch and Ellen of Woodbridge, VA; sister-in-law Maria Foster and Bruce of Asheville, NC and Geral Ann Proctor of Clarkdale, GA; his loving grandchildren, Ty'kee Sanders Williams, Kaleb, Kalin and Senecca Williams of Asheville, NC and Toddirria R. Williams, UNC Charlotte, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Home going memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 3;00pm. Berry Temple United Methodist Church, 34 College Place, Asheville, North Carolina.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 23, 2019