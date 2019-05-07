|
Eva Dean N. Burress
Candler - Eva Dean Norris Burress, 92, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Pisgah Manor Health Care Center.
A native of Buncombe County, she was a daughter of the late Isaac and Lois Henson Norris. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Burress; a son, Edwin Glenn Smith; and a sister, Louise Yarborough. Eva Dean had resided in Haywood and Buncombe County throughout her life. She attended Candler Elementary School and was a former employee of American Enka. Eva Dean and her husband enjoyed camping at Cherokee where she also learned to trout fish.
She is survived by a daughter, Janet Godfrey and her husband, Bill, of Candler; one son, Thurman Roy Smith, Jr. and his wife, Rose Mary, of Mt. Holly; one sister, Loretta Spalone of Hendersonville; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in the Canton Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the Reverend Ricky Mason officiating. Burial will follow at New Cruso Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the , 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 7, 2019