1/1
Eva Driscoll
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eva Driscoll

Fairfax, VA - Eva Joan Driscoll, 91, passed away recently from natural causes in Fairfax, Virginia. Born in Danzig, Germany (now Gdansk, Poland), her family came to America when she was eight years old and settled in Portland, Oregon. While studying at Lewis and Clark College there, she met Donald Driscoll whom she married after working briefly as a social worker. She accompanied him on his Air Force assignments during the Korean War, and then also on what turned out to be a forty year career with the U.S. Forest Service. There were stops in Idaho, Montana, North Carolina, and Virginia, and they made many friends along the way. While active in Forest Service and church activities, she mainly enjoyed the domestic arts - baking, cooking, sewing, sending gifts and later keeping up with the grandchildren. She also liked garage sales and typing.

Preceded in death by her parents Charlotte Linde and Willie Drum and her devoted husband of 65 years, she leaves their two children Diamond of California and Michael of Virginia; a nephew Scott (Alice) Campbell, a cousin Dr. George (Evelyn) Styan, three grandchildren Lane (Mary Ann), Max (Maria), and Fletcher LaRue, and two great grandchildren.

Eva was quiet but friendly, she never uttered a mean word, and she will be missed by many. A funeral service will be held at 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032 on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Interment services to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park. www.fmfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
(703) 425-9702
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved