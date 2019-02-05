|
|
Eva R. Glenn
Leicester - Eva Jane Ramsey Glenn, 86, joined her husband of 66 years, Jack Glenn on Sunday, February 3, 2019 to continue their time together forever in love.
Mrs. Glenn was a lifelong resident of Buncombe County and a 1952 graduate of Lee H. Edwards High School, where she was in the work study program and began her career in fashion at Bon Marche'.
After she raised her children, she began her work opportunities in women's retail sales and later became the manager of Asheville's most exclusive designer store, Lillie Rubin, in the 1980's. She produced fashion shows around Western North Carolina in the finest Country Clubs and resorts. She hired the finest models, fashion experts and emcees in the Southeast. Her elegance and sense of style was well known.
Mrs. Glenn was the daughter the late Rev. William Ralph Ramsey and Frances Louise Sawyer Ramsey and wife of Jack Starnes Glenn who died July 4, 2018.
Surviving are her daughters, Debora Ridino and husband, Ruggero of Charleston, SC, Jacque Glenn and Tina Glenn both of Asheville, and Jill Glenn of Leicester; grandchildren, Keri, Sealanna, Joshua, Elijah, Maeve, Kelti, Lacy, Jack Glenn and Jonathan and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 1:30 PM Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Anders-Rice Funeral Home, followed by graveside services at 2:30 PM Thursday at Lewis Memorial Park.
To sign Mrs. Glenn's guestbook online, please go to "Memorials" at www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 5, 2019