Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Eva Sue Corn Payne


1928 - 2019
Eva Sue Corn Payne Obituary
Eva Sue Corn Payne

Candler - Eva Sue Corn Payne, 91, of Candler, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Pisgah Manor Health Care Center.

A native of Buncombe Co., Mrs. Payne was a daughter of the late George C. and Annie Alexander Corn. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Beverly Jean Smith.

Mrs. Payne was an amazing woman who was devoted to raising her 7 daughters. Her life was centered around the Lord, and she shared her testimony wherever she went. She loved her children, especially her grand, great, and great-great grandchildren. She was a member of Luther Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Surviving are her daughters, Brenda Johnson (Melvin), Laura Gross (Danny), Shelia Lunsford, Freda Thompson, Karen Caldwell, and Debbie Caldwell; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 15, at Snow Hill United Methodist Church, with her grandson, Mr. Jeff Johnson, officiating.

Flowers are appreciated, or donations may be made to Luther Pentecostal Holiness Church, 6 Luther Rd., Candler, NC 28715.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
