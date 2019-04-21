|
"Andy" Evangolos Litsas
Candler - "Andy" Evangolos Anthony Litsas, 72, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019. A native of Worcester, MA, Andy was a son of the late Nicholas and Laura Litsas.
Andy was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, and was an Eagle Scout.
Surviving are his wife, Jeannie; children, Andy (Misty), Cyndie, Nicholas (Heather), and Lori (Bill); grandchildren, Gabrielle, Jonah, Myleigh, Nicholas, Ava, and Arlo; and seven siblings, Nancy, Nicky, John, Chris, Barbara, Michael, and Margie.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by the Rev. Fr. Dean Cesa on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue.
The online memorial register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 21, 2019