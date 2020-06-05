Eve B. Schwartzman
Eve B. Schwartzman passed away on May 31, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19 at the age of 87. Eve was the daughter of Theresa McNeal and Edward Blum and was born and lived much of her life in Baltimore, MD. She earned a Masters of English from the University of Chicago and traveled the world before settling down to raise kids and pursue a career as a computer programmer. Eve loved cats, parties, and good friends. She is much loved and remembered by her friends and family, especially her son Edward Schwartzman of Asheville. A remembrance of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Employee Appreciation Fund, Aston Park Health Care Center, 380 Brevard Road, Asheville, NC 28806.




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
