Eve B. Schwartzman



Eve B. Schwartzman passed away on May 31, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19 at the age of 87. Eve was the daughter of Theresa McNeal and Edward Blum and was born and lived much of her life in Baltimore, MD. She earned a Masters of English from the University of Chicago and traveled the world before settling down to raise kids and pursue a career as a computer programmer. Eve loved cats, parties, and good friends. She is much loved and remembered by her friends and family, especially her son Edward Schwartzman of Asheville. A remembrance of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Employee Appreciation Fund, Aston Park Health Care Center, 380 Brevard Road, Asheville, NC 28806.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store