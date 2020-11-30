Eve Lassiter
Candler - Eunice Evelene "Eve" Barbour Lassiter, 86, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Pisgah Manor Health Care.
A native of Smithfield, NC, she had resided in Buncombe County since 1995. She retired, along with her late husband, as Owner & Operator of Ace Plumbing Company in Woodbridge, VA and was a member of Stoney Fork Baptist Church
Mrs. Lassiter was a daughter of the late Hubert Benjamin Barbour and Mary Johnson Barbour and wife of W. Ray Lassiter who died March 3, 1998. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Caroline Fox, formerly of Morehead City, NC.
Surviving are her sons, David Demi-Smith (Janeen) of Colorado Springs, CO and Joseph Ray Lassiter (Trudi) of Opp, AL; daughter, Kennie Kennard (Fred) of Palmview, TX; 6 grandchildren and a number of great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sisters, Veronica Johnson, Freda Fail and Eleanor Price; brothers, Lincoln Barbour, Larry Barbour and E.J. Barbour and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Stoney Fork Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Jeff Massey officiating.
Memorials may be made to: Stoney Fork Baptist Church, 494 Black Oak Cove Road, Candler, NC 28715.
To sign Mrs. Lassiter's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com