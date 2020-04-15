|
Evelyn Buckner Hunter
Mars Hill - Evelyn Buckner Hunter was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday April 13, 2020. She was born October 27, 1927 in Madison County. She was the daughter of the late Hampton Buckner and Lora Bailey Buckner and the foster daughter of the late Joe J. Edwards and Lula Buckner Edwards. Mrs. Hunter was preceded in death by her husband James Stanley Hunter; sisters Wilda Balderson, Pauline Jenkins and Blanche Kelley; brothers James and Troy Buckner; son in law Eric Whitey Gillis; grandsons, Timothy Gillis and Rodney Hunter; granddaughter Michelle Hunter and great grandson Everett Piervicenti.
She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and retired from Mars Hill University Cafeteria. She was a devoted Christian, wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed cooking, canning, sewing and spending time with family and friends.
Mrs. Hunter is survived by her daughter Lora Gillis; sons, Joseph Garland Hunter (Barbara) and James Sidney Hunter (Diane); granddaughters Erica Pope (Jered), Tiffany Gillis, Tina Robinson, Shanna Parrington, Tabitha Hunter, Stephanie Bandish (David), Leslie Hunter, Laura Piervicenti (Nick) and Alexis Hunter; 14 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren; sister in laws Nina Hunter and Georgia Hunter; several nieces and nephews and a devoted cousin Carol Worley.
A private graveside service will be held at Ashelawn Memorial Gardens in Asheville at 2:00PM on Thursday April 16. Reverend Larry Thomas will be officiating. Due to COVID-19 the family will announce a Memorial Service to be held at a later date.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020