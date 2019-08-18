|
Evelyn Connelly Dalton
Mills River - Evelyn Louise Connelly Dalton, 95, of Mills River, died Friday, August 16, 2019 at Flesher's Fairview Health Care Center.
Born in Buncombe County to the late Nelson W. and Dora Stone Connelly, she was a lab technician for American Enka and a member of Oak Grove Christian Church. She is preceded in death by her husband Aldred Dalton; and brothers, William and James Connelly.
Survivors include daughter, Judy Dobbs (Tom); three grandchildren, four great granchildren; four great, great grandchildren; and sister, Margaret Connelly.
A funeral service will be held Monday at 2:00 p.m. at Oak Grove Christian Church. Rev. Archie Gilmer will officiate and interment will follow at Pisgah View Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to the or Oak Grove Christian Church, 5 Morris Road, Arden, NC 28704.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and the memorial register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 18, 2019