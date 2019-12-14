|
Evelyn Honeycutt
Evelyn Hensley Honeycutt, 89, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. She was the daughter of the late William and Sallie Wilson Hensley. She is preceded in death by her husband, Troy Glen Honeycutt; daughter, Judy Metcalf and son, Steven Honeycutt.
She is survived by daughters, Linda Rector (Terrill), Debra Freeman (Jerry), Peggy McMahan (Don) and Sallie Chandler; son, Michael Honeycutt (Diana) and thirteen grandchildren, twenty-nine great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, December 16, 2019, at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverends Steve Freeman and Larry Rogers will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Pine Forest Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family would like to say a special thanks to Care Partners Hospice for the compassionate care given to Evelyn.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019