Evelyn Hurst Swafford
Evelyn Hurst Swafford

Candler - Evelyn Swafford, 75, of Candler went to be with the Lord Nov. 25 2020 at her home with her husband by her side.

Evelyn was born in Macon County, she was a member of Pole Creek Baptist Church.

Preceding Evelyn in death were 2 sons, Doug and Lee.

She is survived by her husband of 64 yrs Harley Swafford of Candler; One son Doyle Swafford (Tammy); Grandchildren Ashley Smith (Angel); Nathaniel Swafford, Daniel Swafford (Rose Turner), Brandon Swafford (Lillian Redmon) & Robert Swafford;Great Grandchildren Bryson & Harley; Three sisters; and Special friends Bobby and Nancy.




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
