Asheville - Evelyn Katherine Hollman Weinmann, 96, of Asheville passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Aston Park Health Care Center in Asheville, NC. Born February 11, 1923 in Jamaica, NY, she was the daughter of the late George and Barbara Hollman. She resided on Long Island, NY until 1973 when she and her husband moved to Asheville, NC. She was an avid Contract Bridge player and had attained the rank of Sapphire Life Master with the American Contract Bridge League. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her spouse, Eric Weinmann. Surviving are her children, Neal Weinmann and his spouse, Sharon, of Asheville, NC, and Janice Weinmann Danis and her spouse, Brad, of Cave Creek, AZ; grandchildren, Philip Weinmann and his spouse, Tracy, of Asheville, NC, Michelle Sexton and her spouse, Eric, of Mills River, NC; and great-grandchildren, Jewellynne Weinmann, Jensen Weinmann, and Jameson Weinmann all of Asheville, NC; as well as many nieces and nephews and their respective families. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Mission Hospital, Aston Park Health Care Center, Four Seasons Hospice, and to all of her compassionate caregivers for the wonderful care that they provided. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
