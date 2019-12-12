Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Landmark Missionary Baptist Church
Swannanoa, NC
Evelyn Quinn Obituary
Evelyn Quinn

Fairview - Evelyn Irene Hooper Quinn, 64, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at her residence.

Mrs. Quinn was born in Geary County, Kansas to the late Julian and Mildred Irene Hooper.

Evelyn was very artistic and had a skill for turning junk into treasure. She also loved stained glass.

She is survived by her husband Stanley Quinn; a son, Roger Hooper; two sisters, Robin Hooper Ruit (Tom) and Denise Burton (Ricky); two brothers, Tommy Hooper (Sherry) and Daniel Autrey (Kathy); four grandchildren, Payton, Mitch, Ambree, and Addyson and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Swannanoa.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and the memorial register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019
Download Now
