Evelyn Roberts
Fletcher - Evelyn Grace McDaniel Roberts, 86, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 4, 2020.
Mrs. Roberts was born in Marion, NC. She is the daughter of the late Jeff Brisco McDaniel and the late Lessie Dalton Wagner and Paul Wagner. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Theodore Roberts and baby son, James Michael Roberts.
Evelyn was a member of Arden First Baptist Church. She loved her family dearly and especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her two sons, Kenneth Paul Roberts (Angie) and James Mark Roberts (Lynda); two sisters, Rebecca Levi and Yvonne Gantt; five grandchildren, Mindy Tavel (Jack), Jennifer Paitsel (David), Paul Roberts (Leah), Michael Roberts (Ashley LeCroy) and Mark Roberts; nine great grandchildren, Shane, Wesley, Brody, Brittany, Amilee, Luke, Tayler, Bailey, and Tristen and one great great grandson, Jasper.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Shepherd Memorial Park with Reverend Richard Merck officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Naples Baptist Church, 799 Rugby Drive, Hendersonville, NC 28791.
.