Evelyn Smith Barnett Butler
Henderson - Evelyn Smith Barnett Butler, 93, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at TenderNest Memory Care, in Billings, Montana.
A native of Henderson County, Evelyn was the daughter of the late Grover L. and Mary Mahaffey Smith. She worked and retired from West Henderson High School Cafeteria. Evelyn was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Arden. She was preceded in death by her first husband and father to her children, James E. Barnett, who passed away in 1964; she married Charles EA Butler in 1979, Charles passed away in 2013; sister, Helen Moore; brothers, Grover (Bud) Smith, Harold Smith all of Mills River, North Carolina.
She is survived by her daughters Debbie Case (Jim) of Mtn. Home, Vicky Henderson (Ronnie) of Pryor, Montana; son James Anthony (Tony) Barnett (Joyce Collins) of Cleburne, Texas; Step-Son Robert Dale Butler (Linda) of Asheville; 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; Brothers, Glen Smith of Mills River, Robert Smith of Edneyville, several step grand and great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm, on Friday, April 26th at Shepherd Funeral Home, Hendersonville.
A Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 27th at Shepherd Memorial Park with the Rev. Erick Haney officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of Shepherd Funeral Home in Hendersonville and Dahl Funeral Chapel in Billings, MT. Memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 25, 2019