Evelyn "Jo" Taylor
Evelyn "Jo" Taylor

Asheville - Evelyn "Jo" Lunsford Taylor, 91, left her earthly home to her heavenly home on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Pisgah Manor.

Jo worked and retired from Southern Bell Telephone Company and was an active member of Zephyr Hills Baptist Church of Asheville. She was a loving and kind wife, mother and a champion grandmother. She planted many vegetable gardens, canned and cared for others.

Jo was a native of "Little Pine" in Madison County, and was the youngest daughter of the late Ed & Ethel Lunsford. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Taylor; her son, Timothy Rex Taylor; her brother, Rex Lunsford; sister, Ruth Smith; and grandson, Josh Owenby.

Jo is survived by son, Jeff Taylor and wife Pat, of Candler; granddaughter, Amber Eatmon and husband Matt, and their children (her great grandchildren) Amos and CoraLee, of Candler. Extended family: her nieces, Joan Radford and husband Andy, of Candler, Julia Foster and husband Joe Mashburn, of Candler; nephew, Mike Smith and wife Donna, of Leicester; and great-nieces and nephews, Robert Foster, Lindsay Moore, Brian Smith, Eric Sexton, Michelle Cole, and Mark Radford.

Jo… lovingly called "Grandma" will be greatly missed by those of us who knew and loved her. But we know that through Christ, we will see her again.

A family graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Candler, at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 17.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
