Eveolean Dodd
1934 - 2020
Eveolean Dodd

Arden - Eveolean Marie Dodd, 86, of Arden, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020.

A native of Buncombe County, she was a daughter of the late Homer and Rachael Gowan Lamb. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Bill Lamb and James Norton.

She is survived by three daughters, Sandra Emory, Teresa Wright and Carolyn Bartow; three sons, Rev. Willard Pruitt, Michael Pruitt and Mikey Dodd; one sister, Alice Walroup; two brothers, Dennis Lamb and George Lamb, as well as eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at Chapel Hill Baptist Church at a later date.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and a memorial guest register is available online at grocefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
