Everett D. Shepherd
Canton - Canton- Everett Donald Shepherd, age 87, a man dedicated to his faith, his family, and his country passed away in the evening hours of Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Everett was born June 2, 1932 in Whitmire, South Carolina to the late Donald Shepherd and the late Grace Rogers Shepherd. Mr. Shepherd had honorably served in the United States Navy for 24 years until his retirement, during which time he served 2 tours in the Vietnam War as a Naval "Seabee." He had made his home in Haywood County for the past 44 years, and was a faithful member of Longs United Methodist Church in Canton. Everett had served as chairman of the church administration board, and his strong faith had led him on a mission trip to South Africa which always held a special place in his heart. He was a member of the Methodist Men where he enjoyed participating in their well-known pancake breakfasts and made many friendships that had been important throughout his lifetime. Everett was an avid golfer, and friends and family were well aware of his numerous holes-in-one. Mr. Shepherd will forever be remembered as humble and honest, and also a man of integrity.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Doyt Shepherd and Gary Shepherd; and his beloved canine companion, "Dusty."
Surviving are his loving wife of 65 years, Madeline Blaylock Shepherd; daughter, Evelyn Donna Shepherd of New York City, New York; grandchildren, Ezra and Zelda; two brothers, Eugene Shepherd and his wife, Peggy of Canton, and Carroll "Mack" Shepherd and his wife, Rose of Candler; and many friends.
A memorial service with military honors will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Canton. Rev. Peter Constantian of Longs United Methodist Church will be officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Everett's memory to Longs United Methodist Church located at 1097 Coffee Branch Road, Canton, NC 28716
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 26, 2019