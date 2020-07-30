Everett Griffin
Alexander - Everett Griffin of Alexander passed away on July 28, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Nona Griffin, beloved son Tyler Griffin, and father and mother-in- law, Ferris and Myrtle Breedlove.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kay; brother Paul Royce Griffin (Mary), sisters-in-law Nancy Revis, Libby Burril (Les), Lois Griffin, brother-in-law Bud Breedlove, nieces and nephews, great/great great nieces and nephews and longtime special friends.
Everett retired from Xerox in the 90's and spent the years since applying his master craftsman skills to the many projects that Kay dreamed up. His love of horses and pack animals led to many trips to Colorado elk hunting with his close freinds - though the elk population didn't suffer much from their efforts!
He will always be lovingly remembered and missed by his family and friends.
No formal service is planned.
To sign Mr. Griffin's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com