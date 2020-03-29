Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Candler - Everette Herbert Trammel, 91, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his home.

Born in Hot Springs, Madison County, Everette was the son of the late Thenward and Hattie Wright Trammel. He was an Army veteran and retired as a Postal Operations Superintendent with the US Postal Service. He was a member of Oak Forest Presbyterian Church and volunteered with Meals on Wheels.

Everette enjoyed playing golf, fishing at the coast, a good hand of cards and he never let the truth get in the way of a good story. He was an avid fan of the Atlanta Braves and was rarely seen without his Carolina Tarheels ball cap on.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ottilie Susan Trammel; two daughters, Sylvia Terry (Dan Terry) and Sharon Trammel (Steve Busey); one son, John Trammell (Ruth Trammel); three grandchildren, Taylor Deskins (Danny Deskins), Andrew Terry and Samantha Terry; and brother, David Trammel (Judy Trammel). He was preceded in death by his sisters, Pauline Suttles and Ostella Suttles.

Special thanks to the staff of CarePartners and especially to his nurse, Brianna Gibbs.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date and graveside services for immediate family will be Friday at Pisgah View Memorial Park.

Flowers can be sent to Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue or memorials may be made to Black Mountain Home for Children, Youth and Families.

You may leave a message of condolence at his obituary at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020
