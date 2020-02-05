|
Everette Junior Bailey
Candler - Everette Junior Bailey, 92, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
A native of Madison Co., Everette was a son of the late Curtis and Mildia Lowe Bailey. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Viola Green Bailey; siblings, Grady, Bertha, Paul, Albert, Glenn, Dolly, and Margaret; and son-in-law, James Earl Warren.
Mr. Bailey was a member of Sunrise Baptist Church. He enjoyed gardening, tinkering with lawn mowers, and loved being outside. He also enjoyed woodworking together with his wife Viola.
He is survived by his daughters, Joyce Bailey Warren, Lois Bailey Free (Bruce E.) and Reba Bailey Ferguson (Steven); siblings, Dorothy Lee, Louise, Ruby, Gladys, Earlene, Faye and Howard; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service for Mr. Bailey will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the Groce Funeral Home chapel on Patton Ave. The Rev. Mike Scroggs will officiate. Entombment will follow in the Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
His family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020