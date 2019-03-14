|
Fannie Rogers
Erwin - Fannie Mae Rogers, 74, of Erwin, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. In addition to her late husband, Thomas W. Rogers, she is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Edith Eileen Trent Moore.
She is survived by her daughters, Camille Mace (Dean) and Suzanne Wilder; sons, Mike Rogers (Kristin) and Frankie Rogers (Kirby); and grandchildren, Austin, Morgan, Russell, Aidan, Madelyn, Wyatt, and Grayson.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Chaplain Chuck Shipley will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
The family would like to give special thanks to Erwin Health Care Center and Johnson City Medical Center for the excellent care shown to Fannie and to Chaplain Chuck Shipley for visiting over the years.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 14, 2019