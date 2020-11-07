1/1
Fay Reifsnyder Biles
Fay Reifsnyder Biles

Canton - Fay Reifsnyder Biles, PhD, age 93, passed peacefully into heaven from her temporary abode Brooks-Howell Home in Asheville, NC, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. She never lost her vibrant smile and sweet, indominable spirit, though she battled Alzheimer's and vascular dementia the last six years of her life.

Fay was internationally known for her life of service, leadership, and honors. She was born in Reading, PA, lived and worked in Kent, OH, and retired with her husband, Bedford, to Marco Island, FL. After Bedford's death in 2013, Fay moved to Asheville to live with her nephew, Ed (Donna) Reigner. She is survived by her sister Beatrice Hallman of Pennsylvania, three nephews and their families, and multiple grand-nephews and grand-nieces.

A special thank you to the Brooks-Howell Home administration and staff, and especially Dr. Hiren Patel, the nurses and CNA "angels", all who took such wonderful, loving care of our Aunt Fay.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Fay may be made to:

Brooks-Howell Home, 266 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC 28801 memo: Memory Fay Biles

Memory Care, 100 Far Horizons Lane, Asheville, NC 28803 memo: Memory Fay Biles

Burial will be at a later date on Marco Island, FL

The care of Mrs. Biles has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes.




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wells Funeral Homes Inc & Cremation Services
3715 Ashville Hwy
Canton, NC 28716
(828) 648-2371
Memories & Condolences
