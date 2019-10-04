Services
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
her home
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Cross
2520 Middle Street
Sullivans Island, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fay Cudd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fay Walters Cudd


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fay Walters Cudd Obituary
Fay Walters Cudd

Isle of Palms - Fay Walters Cudd, 93, of Isle of Palms, SC, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, October 1, 2019. She was widowed after 64 years of marriage to Rodney Cudd, Jr.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in the Church of The Holy Cross, 2520 Middle Street, Sullivan's Island at 11:00 am. Visitation will be at her home from 4:00-6:00 pm on Friday, October 4, 2019. Her family will also receive friends at her home after the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel.

Fay was born January 1, 1926 in Asheville, North Carolina, daughter of the late Stacy Bradshaw Walters and Sophie Clare Smart Walters. She was predeceased by her sister Lillian Clare Hester.

Fay is survived by two daughters: Catherine Small of Isle of Palms, SC and Anna Clare Foster of Greensboro, NC, six grandchildren: Tyler, Robert, Sallie, Stacy, Matthew and Zachary and she was blessed with ten great-grandchildren.

Fay was a graduate of Furman University. She was charter member of PEO, Chapter Z of Mt. Pleasant, SC. She was an active member of the Church of the Holy Cross on Sullivan's Island. She was a beloved active grandmother - great grandmother to all her grands.

Memorials may be made to Church of the Holy Cross Building Fund, PO Box 506, Sullivan's Island, SC 29482.

A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
Download Now