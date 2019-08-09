|
|
Faye Beasley
Swannanoa - Faye Beasley, 76 of Swannanoa, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
Mrs. Beasley was born May 23, 1943 in Madison County to the late Joe and Mae Gentry Shipley.
Faye owned and operated Faye's Beauty tanning Salon for 35 years. She was a member of Buckeye Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Craig Beasley and sister, Virginia Waldrup.
Faye is survived by her son, Ryan Beasley (Kimberly); grandson, Brady Beasley; and brother, Joe Shipley, Jr.
The family will receive friends Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00pm in the chapel of Harwood Home for Funerals.
Services will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:00am in the chapel of the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Harwood Home for Funerals.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 9, 2019