Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Highland Baptist Church
Leicester, NC
Faye E. Fender Obituary
Faye E. Fender

Arden - Faye Ellen Fender, 76, of Arden, died Saturday, January 18, 2020 at her residence.

A native of Buncombe County, she was a daughter of the late Welzy and Beulah Thompson Banks. Faye was also preceded in death by her husband, Ted Fender, who died in 2017.

Faye is survived by four daughters, Angela Raines of Hendersonville, Susan Stevens of Arden, Connie Morrison of Dana and Deborah Runyun of Fletcher; two sisters, Joyce Smith of Hickory, NC and Leona Pace of Fairview as well as nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren

A Memorial Service celebrating Faye's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Highland Baptist Church in Leicester with Reverend Jerry Wheeler officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, her family asks that you consider making a contribution to either Memory Care or CarePartners Hospice.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family. To send a condolence to Faye's family, please visit her obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
