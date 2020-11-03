1/1
Faye Ledbetter Jump
Faye Ledbetter Jump

January 5, 1941 - November 2, 2020

Native of Asheville, NC, Erwin High School graduate, former wife of the late Chester T. Jump, Jr. She was the daughter of the late, William S. and Dessie Hensley Ledbetter, and was preceded in death by three brothers, William S. Ledbetter, Jr., Glen Ledbetter and Jack Ledbetter; and a sister, Lorraine Giles. She is survived by three sisters; Betty Wilson, Doris Praytor and Martha Chambley. She was the loving mother of six children; Janet Jump, Connie Tiller, Joyce Prause, John Jump, Brian Jump and Mark Jump, She was a grandmother to 13 grandchildren and had 19 great grandchildren. She was welcomed with love by her grandson Steve and great granddaughter Alexis who passed on before her.

A graveside service will be held at Green Hills cemetery at 1:00 on Friday 11/06/2020.




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
November 3, 2020
Thank you Faye for being a friend to my Mama during the hardest years of her life. Thank you for loving our family. You will be missed. You have left an amazing legacy of huge loving beautiful family.
Cindy Nelson
Friend
