Faye Ruth Crook Smith
Asheville - Faye Ruth Crook Smith, age 91, of 246 Bent Creek Ranch Rd., Asheville, passed away peacefully Monday, April 22, 2019, at her home.
Ruth was born in Buncombe County on August 12, 1927, and was the daughter of the late Charles Arthur and Hixie Dills Crook. She was married to Leonard Lawson Smith (Bud), who died in 2012.
She was also preceded in death by both her brothers, Carl Lee Crook (Opal) and Charles M. Crook (Dorothy), and by several nieces and nephews.
Ruth was a member of Biltmore Church of God, and had a very strong faith. Ruth loved music, especially gospel music. She loved to sing with anyone who dropped in, and if they could play piano, she enjoyed it even more. Ruth was blessed with a full life well into her 90's and enjoyed her church and God's blessings each day.
Ruth had a dream vacation last year with friends at Folly Beach, SC. Ruth enjoyed walking on the pier every day, and enjoyed the sea breeze in her hair from her ocean front condo.
Ruth was well known in the community and surrounding area for doing notary work for hundreds of people. She also made wills for many people, notarized them, and they were always correct and accepted by the courts and families. She took pride in her accomplishments in the legal field, which she learned from her father, who taught her how to sell property and made Deeds of Trust. Ruth kept a record of life in her community and family dating back to 50 years or more.
Ruth retired with 41 years of dedicated service from American Enka Corporate. Her employers always knew they could count on her getting any task completed very proficiently. She was the family historian, witnessing many years of family dates. She was loved and respected for her business sense, and her willingness to help out any family member when needed.
Ruth and Bud enjoyed the Christmas gatherings at Carl and Opal's and their family while they were living. Later, she enjoyed the family and extended family gatherings and celebrations, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas at the homes of nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to her loyal nurses and neighbors, and best friends Richard and Janie Green, for managing her wonderful care giving team throughout her declining health.
She is survived by nieces Myra Ramsey, Joyce Morgan (Dale), Susan Allman (Joe), and nephews, Leonard Crook (Veronica). Ruth also leaves behind extended family and friends.
Visitation will be at Groce Funeral Home, Patton Avenue, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 26. A graveside service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Candler, with the Rev. Dr. Dale Whitson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Biltmore Church of God, 1390 Sweeten Creek Rd., Asheville, NC 28803.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019