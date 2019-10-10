|
|
Faye Sheffield
Waynesville - Waynesville- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our matriarch, Faye Byrd Sheffield, 98, at Maggie Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Mrs. Sheffield was born on May 4, 1921, in Douglas, Wyoming to the late Dock Coleman Byrd and the late Joanna Robinson Byrd. She has resided in Haywood County most of her life. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, R. C. Sheffield, who died December 25, 1996; three brothers, Paul Byrd, B. C. Byrd, and Robert Byrd; four sisters, Della Thomas, Eleanor Sutton, Beatrice Gibson, and Greer Corns.
She had been employed at Mountain Projects, Turner's, Medical Arts Pharmacy, His & Hers Dress Shop, and Curtis Drug Store. She was a remarkable cook, proficient at crochet, skilled at crossword puzzles and adult coloring, and loved the beach and swimming. She was a dedicated Tennessee Volunteer fan. Mrs. Sheffield was of the Methodist faith.
Left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Joan Prince of Waynesville, and Sandra Ammons of Canton; four grandchildren, Jeffrey Queen (Debra Harwood) of Waynesville, Jack Ammons, Jr. of Waynesville, Amber Ammons of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Leslie Copeland and her husband Dr. Billy of Franklin, Tennessee; four great-grandsons, Coleman Ammons, Graham Ammons-Simpson, Hudson Copeland, and Maclean Copeland; and several nieces and nephews. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Dr. Norman Vincent Peale once said: "Darkness is powerless before the onslaught of light. And so it is with death. We have allowed ourselves to think of it as a dark door when actually it is a rainbow bridge spanning the gulf between two worlds."
Special thanks to Brenda Silvers and her staff at Maggie Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation who provided excellent care during her four-year stay there.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, October 13 in the chapel of Crawford / Ray Funeral Home in Canton. Her family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Rev. Wayne Sheffield will be officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Haywood County Rescue Squad, 205 Branner Avenue, Waynesville, NC 28786.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019