Faye Worley Bates
Greenville, SC - Faye Worley Bates, 90, formerly of 130 Merrills Cove Road, in Asheville, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Pendleton Manor Assisted Living.
A native of Madison County, she had resided in Buncombe County for most of her life. She retired in October 1990 from American Enka/BASF following 30 years of service, was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, and a 1947 graduate of West Buncombe High School where she was active in sports.
Mrs. Bates was the daughter of the late Matthew Tyson Worley and Lillie Belle Waldrup Worley, and wife of the late Riley Jefferson Wells and the late Clyde James Bates. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Ann Worley and brothers, Robert Worley (Velma) and Roy Worley.
Surviving are her children, Shirley Gregory (Eddie) of Greer, SC, Linda Freeman (Conley) of Asheville, Marcia Metcalf (David) of Weaverville and Sandra Dunn (fiance' Steve) of Charlotte; 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; sister-in-law, Norma Jean Worley of Asheville and numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Monday, April 15, 2019 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home with Rev. Howell Rogers, Rev. Roger Worley, and Mr. Eddie Gregory officiating, and the message in music brought by Mrs. Althea Rogers and Rev. Troy Rogers. Burial will follow in Pisgah View Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 PM Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Mt. Zion Baptist Church-Building Fund, PO Box 88, Skyland, NC 28776.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019