Fern L. Deschenes
Fletcher - Fern L. Deschenes, 86 of Fletcher passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Mrs. Deschenes was born June 19, 1933 in Yakima, Washington. She was a devoted Catholic and enjoyed making rosaries and donating them through the years.
She was a veteran of the US Women's Army Corp and a member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Richard A. Deschenes.
Fern is survived by her children, Frances Porter, Al Deschenes, and Therese Deschenes; brother, Don McShane (Kay), grandsons, Stephen and Jean-Luc Deschenes and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church.
Burial will be in the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 18 to May 20, 2020