|
|
Fletcher Carroll Brown
Mars Hill - Fletcher Carroll Brown, 86, of Snow Drift Lane passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at John F. Keever Solace Center. He was the son of the late Jake and Nora Edwards Brown. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Thomas Brown; sisters, Atlas Brown and Wilma Langley; brothers, Dennis and George Brown and a special brother, Jimmy Brown.
He is survived by his son, Gregory Carroll Brown; sisters-in-law, Marie and Edith Brown and numerous special nieces, nephews and friends.
Fletcher was a US Army Veteran serving in Germany, Member of Bull Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Member of French Broad Masonic Lodge #292 F&AM, Owner of Browns Auto Sales and Automobile Dealer in Buncombe and Madison Counties for 60 years.
A funeral service will be held 3:00PM Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverend Harry Culbertson, Jr. and Brother Eddie Fox will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bull Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00PM prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 13, 2019