Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fletcher Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fletcher Carroll Brown

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Fletcher Carroll Brown Obituary
Fletcher Carroll Brown

Mars Hill - Fletcher Carroll Brown, 86, of Snow Drift Lane passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at John F. Keever Solace Center. He was the son of the late Jake and Nora Edwards Brown. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Thomas Brown; sisters, Atlas Brown and Wilma Langley; brothers, Dennis and George Brown and a special brother, Jimmy Brown.

He is survived by his son, Gregory Carroll Brown; sisters-in-law, Marie and Edith Brown and numerous special nieces, nephews and friends.

Fletcher was a US Army Veteran serving in Germany, Member of Bull Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Member of French Broad Masonic Lodge #292 F&AM, Owner of Browns Auto Sales and Automobile Dealer in Buncombe and Madison Counties for 60 years.

A funeral service will be held 3:00PM Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverend Harry Culbertson, Jr. and Brother Eddie Fox will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bull Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00PM prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now