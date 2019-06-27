|
|
Fletcher Wayne Rogers
Leicester - Fletcher Wayne Rogers, 72, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals.
A native and lifelong resident of Buncombe County, he was a son of the late Gay and Frances Moore Rogers. He was also preceded in death by his brothers: Harold, Ray, and Verlon Rogers.
Mr. Rogers retired from Steelcase following 20 years of service. After retiring, he detailed cars from his home shop for many years.
Surviving are his wife of 20 years, Susie Howell Rogers; son, Danny Rogers of Mars Hill; step-children: Mathew Woody and wife Vicky of Waynesville, and Vickie Woodard of Leicester; brother, Jerry Rogers and wife Maxine of Asheville; several nieces and nephews; and best friends: Robert Penley and Sam Morgan.
Private services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 with burial following at Mountain View Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.
To sign Mr. Rogers' guestbook please go to the obituaries at www.andersrice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 27, 2019