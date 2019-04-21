|
Flora C. Wallin
Marshall - Flora "Flo" Cutshall Wallin, 95, of Big Laurel passed away Thursday, April 18, 2018.
Flo was born April 3, 1924 in Madison County to her late parents, Joseph Daniel "Joe" and Attie Roe Shelton Cutshall.
Flo was a faithful member of Chapel Hill Baptist Church, where she served as church clerk and taught the Children's Sunday School Class for many years. Flo retired after serving 33 years as secretary for Madison County Cooperative Extension Service in Marshall.
In addition to her parents, Flo was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Emery Wallin who died in 2013; sisters, Inez King, Ada Corpenger, Jimmie Lawrence and Meed Ray; brothers, Zelotes Shelton, Lola Shelton, Hughie Cutshall; son in law, Bronie Ramsey and daughter in law, Louise Crowe Wallin.
Flo is survived by her daughter, Danny Jean Ramsey; son, Emery Joe Wallin of Weaverville, N.C.; brothers, Shelby Cutshall of Va. and Chester Cutshall and wife Dorene of FL/N.C.; grandchildren, Dwayne Ramsey and Renee Ramsey Colvin; a great grandson, Dennis Farrell and wife Sherri, all of Weaverville, N.C.
A celebration of life service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 in the Chapel of Madison Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. prior to the service.
Burial will be in the Laurel Seminary Cemetery (Wallin Cemetery) at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to the Laurel Seminary Cemetery, C/O/ Pat Wallin, 3410 Big Laurel Road, Marshall, NC 28753.
Condolences can be made to the family online at www.MadisonFH.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 21, 2019