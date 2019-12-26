|
Flora Little
Mrs. Flora (Farie) Little, 109, a former resident of Asheville, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at her home in Charlotte, NC. Flora was born in Fairfield County, SC to the late David Trapp and Lucy Miller Trapp. Mrs. Little is a member of Nazareth First Baptist Church in Asheville, NC where Dr. Charles R. Mosley is Pastor Emeritus. She served on the church Auxiliary Deaconess Board. Mrs. Little moved to Asheville in 1930 and lived until moving to Charlotte in 2008.
Mrs. Little was preceded in death by husband, James Little; daughter, Lillie Mae Wynn; grandson, Floyd Ramsey; great-grandson, Kevin Fullwood; great- granddaughters, Cherie Lynch and Dionne Wynn; brothers, David, Clarence, Jim, Albert, Lawrence (Bud), Horace, Choice, and Willie (Bubble) Trapp; sisters, Nancy Sims, Rebecca Robinson Woodard, Sally Robinson, Alberta Trapp, and Carrie Bowman.
Left to cherish her fond and loving memories are grandsons, James Ramsey, William Wynn (Benita) of Asheville, NC; granddaughters, Minnie Wynn, Joyce Ferguson of Charlotte, NC, Patricia Simpson (Leroy), Juanita Littlejohn of Asheville, NC; great grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; great- great- great grandchildren; great-great-great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Funeral Service will be held 12:00 pm Saturday, December 28, 2019, chapel of Ray Funeral & Cremation Service. Public viewing will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery. Acknowledgements may be made at rayfuneralcremation.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019