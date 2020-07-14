Florence Wilson Brady



Florence Wilson Brady passed away May 31, 2020 in Pensacola, Florida. Born in Charleston, SC, she was 90 years old, and longtime resident of Asheville.



She graduated from the college of Charleston in 1951, first teaching high school English and reading, and later teaching dyslexic children while living in Asheville, a place in which she fondly spent the majority of her life. She was a gifted and passionate educator, and in 1984 she received the first "Teacher of the Year" award presented by the North Carolina Association of Children with Learning disabilities. After retirement she relocated to Alabama and continued to tutor well into her eighties, teaching GED and naturalization preparation and adult literacy as a volunteer with the Baldwin County Literacy Foundation.



Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Colonel, Leo Francis Brady, Jr. and her stepdaughter, Roberta Jeanne Brady. She is survived by her daughters Kathryn Beezer of Greenville, SC; Carolyn Wagner and her husband, Tony, and her grandchildren, Case Wagner and Riley Wagner, all of Josephine, Alabama; her step daughter Patricia Wamsted and her husband Ron of Austin Texas, and their children Katelyn Kaeser (Ryan) and Alan Wamsted (Lauren) and grandchildren.



A small, private memorial was held in Pensacola, FL at Faith Funeral Home. A final service will be held in Charleston, SC at a date to be determined.









