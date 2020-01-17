Resources
More Obituaries for Flossie Ball
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Flossie Elizabeth Ray Ball

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Flossie Elizabeth Ray Ball Obituary
Flossie Elizabeth Ray Ball

Marshall - Flossie Elizabeth Ray Ball, 73, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 16, 2020.

Flossie was born on September 24, 1946 in Greeneville, TN to her late parents, Travis and Glennis Wallin Ray. She retired from Madison County Department of Social Services where she served as Director and was a member of White Rock Presbyterian Church.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her husband of 51 years, Ashley Ball; sister, Shirley Metcalf and her husband Jimmy; brother, Travis Edward Ray, Jr.; nephew Travis Metcalf and his wife Tira; great niece, Brittany; great nephews, Kenneth and Christopher; Cindy Dupree, who saw her as a second mother; and her English bulldog, Sadie.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Madison Funeral Services with Reverend Jimmy Dean Hensley officiating. Pallbearers will be: Kenneth Metcalf, Christopher Metcalf, Tyler Barnett, Shad Higgins, David Dupree and Robert Goettche. Interment will follow in the Ramsey-Runnion Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends from 12:00 - 1:00 pm at the funeral home prior to the service.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Flossie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -