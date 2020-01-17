|
|
Flossie Elizabeth Ray Ball
Marshall - Flossie Elizabeth Ray Ball, 73, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 16, 2020.
Flossie was born on September 24, 1946 in Greeneville, TN to her late parents, Travis and Glennis Wallin Ray. She retired from Madison County Department of Social Services where she served as Director and was a member of White Rock Presbyterian Church.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her husband of 51 years, Ashley Ball; sister, Shirley Metcalf and her husband Jimmy; brother, Travis Edward Ray, Jr.; nephew Travis Metcalf and his wife Tira; great niece, Brittany; great nephews, Kenneth and Christopher; Cindy Dupree, who saw her as a second mother; and her English bulldog, Sadie.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Madison Funeral Services with Reverend Jimmy Dean Hensley officiating. Pallbearers will be: Kenneth Metcalf, Christopher Metcalf, Tyler Barnett, Shad Higgins, David Dupree and Robert Goettche. Interment will follow in the Ramsey-Runnion Cemetery.
The family will be receiving friends from 12:00 - 1:00 pm at the funeral home prior to the service.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020