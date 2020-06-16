Floyd A. Collins
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Floyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Floyd A. Collins

Arden - Floyd A. Collins, age 91, of Arden died Friday, June 12, 2020.

Mr. Collins was born May 23, 1929 in Madison County to the late Theodore and Annie Baldwin Collins. He was a resident of Buncombe County for most of his life. After 31 years of employment he retired as a truck driver with ABF Trucking Company. He was also a special deputy with the Buncombe County Sherriff's Department for a number of years. Floyd was a member of Skyland Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Sharon Ray and son, Terry Collins.

Surviving are his wife of 70 years, Louise Fisher Collins; daughter, Brenda Lee Watson and husband David of Black Mountain; son, Morris Collins of Marshall; brother Troy Collins and nine great grandchildren.

There was a private burial in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, Asheville.

West Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Collins' obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved