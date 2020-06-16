Floyd A. Collins
Arden - Floyd A. Collins, age 91, of Arden died Friday, June 12, 2020.
Mr. Collins was born May 23, 1929 in Madison County to the late Theodore and Annie Baldwin Collins. He was a resident of Buncombe County for most of his life. After 31 years of employment he retired as a truck driver with ABF Trucking Company. He was also a special deputy with the Buncombe County Sherriff's Department for a number of years. Floyd was a member of Skyland Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Sharon Ray and son, Terry Collins.
Surviving are his wife of 70 years, Louise Fisher Collins; daughter, Brenda Lee Watson and husband David of Black Mountain; son, Morris Collins of Marshall; brother Troy Collins and nine great grandchildren.
There was a private burial in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, Asheville.
West Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Collins' obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Arden - Floyd A. Collins, age 91, of Arden died Friday, June 12, 2020.
Mr. Collins was born May 23, 1929 in Madison County to the late Theodore and Annie Baldwin Collins. He was a resident of Buncombe County for most of his life. After 31 years of employment he retired as a truck driver with ABF Trucking Company. He was also a special deputy with the Buncombe County Sherriff's Department for a number of years. Floyd was a member of Skyland Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Sharon Ray and son, Terry Collins.
Surviving are his wife of 70 years, Louise Fisher Collins; daughter, Brenda Lee Watson and husband David of Black Mountain; son, Morris Collins of Marshall; brother Troy Collins and nine great grandchildren.
There was a private burial in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, Asheville.
West Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Collins' obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.