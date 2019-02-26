|
Floyd Charles White, Sr.
Asheville - Floyd Charles White, Sr., 90, of Asheville, died Sunday, February 24, 2019, at his residence.
Born in Buncombe County to the late Clifford and Georgia Stewart White, he was a self-employed sheet metal worker and roofer. He is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Lowe White.
Survivors include his son, Floyd "Chuck" White, Jr. (Michael) of Alexander; daughter, Susan Sluder of Asheville; granddaughter, Karen Filip (Anthony); grandsons, Mark Sluder (Emily) and Matthew Sluder (Beth); six great grandchildren; brothers, H. Mack White (Pat) of Swannanoa and Bobby White (Louise) of Hudson.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. in the Tunnel Road chapel of Groce Funeral Home. Rev. Vic Wilfong will officiate and interment will follow at Gashes Creek Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
The online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 26, 2019