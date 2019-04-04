|
Floyd Tipton
Marshall - Floyd Tipton, 80, of Marshall, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital. A native of Yancey County, he was a son of the late Bannister and Opel Crowder Tipton. He was also preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters. Floyd faithfully served the Lord for many years, and was a member of Mount Sheba Baptist Church in Weaverville. He retired from Ingles on Merrimon Avenue after 20+ years of service.
He is survived by a daughter: Jennifer Jones; granddaughter: Molly, both of Asheville; sisters: Audrey Arwood, Mary Hensley and Nell Swann, all of Asheville, and Virgie Teague of Lenoir; and, brothers: Lloyd (Christa) Tipton of Candler and Estel Tipton of Asheville.
Funeral services will be held at 1PM Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home. Revs. Willard Pruitt and Robert Bradley will officiate. Interment will be in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory in Asheville. Nephews will be pallbearers.
The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 4, 2019