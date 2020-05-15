Services
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Floyd W. Rickard Obituary
Floyd W. Rickard

Leicester - Floyd W. Rickard, 81, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

A native of Buncombe Co., Floyd was a son of the late Thomas Howard and Lona Burleson Rickard. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Marie Rickard; and brothers, James, Earl and Wade Rickard.

Mr. Rickard proudly served his country for 23 years in the U.S. Air Force as a firefighter before retiring in 1980 as a Senior Master Sergeant. He returned to Buncombe County and worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 23 years, mainly at the counter at the Biltmore Post Office. He was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church and the Leicester VFD.

He is survived by his daughter, Debbie McMahan; son, Tommy Rickard; sister, Betty Jean DeHart; grandchildren, Billy Adams (Christi), Mason Rickard, and Cullen Gossett (Tonya); and great-grandchildren, Cayden and Bella Grace Adams.

The funeral service for Mr. Rickard will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the Groce Funeral Home chapel on Patton Ave. Pastor Bobby Smith will officiate and the U.S. Air Force will perform military honors. Private interment will follow at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain.

His family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Attendance for all events will be limited to 50 individuals and a mask/facial covering is suggested.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Leicester Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 100, Leicester, North Carolina 28748.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 15 to May 17, 2020
