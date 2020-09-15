Fonda Cassada
Marshall - Fonda Cartwright Cassada, age 67, died Monday, September 14, 2020.
Fonda was born August 24, 1953 in Buncombe County to the late Bill and Janet Bowman Cartwright; she was a lifelong resident of Buncombe County. She enjoyed going to the lake, coloring, cross stitch and crocheting.
Surviving is her husband, David Cassada; daughter, Lora Lynn Mull and husband Scotty; son, Brian Cassada; grandchildren, Breeanne Taylor and husband Matt; and Brenna Sanders.
Services will be private. West Funeral Home is assisting the family.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Cassada's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com
.