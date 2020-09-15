1/1
Fonda Cassada
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fonda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fonda Cassada

Marshall - Fonda Cartwright Cassada, age 67, died Monday, September 14, 2020.

Fonda was born August 24, 1953 in Buncombe County to the late Bill and Janet Bowman Cartwright; she was a lifelong resident of Buncombe County. She enjoyed going to the lake, coloring, cross stitch and crocheting.

Surviving is her husband, David Cassada; daughter, Lora Lynn Mull and husband Scotty; son, Brian Cassada; grandchildren, Breeanne Taylor and husband Matt; and Brenna Sanders.

Services will be private. West Funeral Home is assisting the family.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Cassada's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 15 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by West Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved