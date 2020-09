Fonda CassadaMarshall - Fonda Cartwright Cassada, age 67, died Monday, September 14, 2020.Fonda was born August 24, 1953 in Buncombe County to the late Bill and Janet Bowman Cartwright; she was a lifelong resident of Buncombe County. She enjoyed going to the lake, coloring, cross stitch and crocheting.Surviving is her husband, David Cassada; daughter, Lora Lynn Mull and husband Scotty; son, Brian Cassada; grandchildren, Breeanne Taylor and husband Matt; and Brenna Sanders.Services will be private. West Funeral Home is assisting the family.For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Cassada's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com