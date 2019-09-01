|
Forest Winifred Phillips
Candler - Forest Winifred Phillips, 78, of Candler, NC passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC.
Forest was born in Washington Co, TN to the late Bascom Greene and Tempa Birchfield Greene. She graduated from Erwin Highschool in Erwin, TN and attended Strayer College. Forest worked as a secretary with the FBI and with NOAA. She was a member of Arlington Metaphysical Chapel in Arlington, VA. Forest enjoyed painting and was a lover of animals.
Forest is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Robert W. Phillips, Jr.
A celebration of Forest's life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 1, 2019