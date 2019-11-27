Services
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
Frances B. Dillingham

Frances B. Dillingham Obituary
Frances B. Dillingham

Swannanoa - Frances Barlowe Dillingham went to Heaven to join her husband, Clifford E. Dillingham on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Oren and Millie Williams Barlowe; brothers, Omer, Ercel and Lawrence Barlowe and sister, Goldie B. Condrey.

She is survived by her sister, Edith B. Hollifield; brothers, Frank, and Amberse Barlowe and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 2:00pm in the chapel of Harwood Home for Funerals.

A private burial will be in the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your church or to the church of Clifford and Frances, First Baptist Church, Black Mountain, PO Box 656, Black Mountain, NC 28711.

Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals.

www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
