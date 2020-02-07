|
Frances Buckner Whitt
Weaverville - Frances Buckner Whitt, age 92, of Weaverville, died Thursday, February 6, 2020.
Surviving are her children, Myrna Duyck, Vida Joy "Ginger" Anderson and husband Dean, Ronnie and Dennis Whitt; sisters, Linda Albin and husband Tommy, Janice Trexler and husband Charles, and Marie Anders; brother, Max Buckner and wife Thadres; two grandchildren, Aaron Duyck, and Kimberly Anderson; and four great grandchildren, Logan, Charlie, Audrey, and Haley.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverend Steve Freeman will officiate. Burial will follow in Piney Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery, Weaverville.
The family will receive friends 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
For her complete obituary, go to www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020