Frances C. Bodenhamer
Alexander - Frances C. Bodenhamer, 88, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019.
Mrs. Bodenhamer was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, W.B. "Bud" Bodenhamer, and daughter, Kay Slawson.
Surviving are her children: Gail Todd (Bill), Kerry Bodenhamer (Wink), and Kathy Hunter; son-in-law, Wayne Slawson; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with the Rev. Joe Louis officiating. Burial will follow in the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted, or memorial donations may be made to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 10, 2019