Frances Christine Sprouse Price
1943 - 2020
Frances Christine Sprouse Price

Marshall - Frances Christine Price, age 76, of Marshall went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

Mrs. Price was born December 20, 1943 in Greenville, TN. She was a faithful member and Sunday school teacher of Walnut Creek Missionary Baptist church. She was the daughter of the late Homer C. Sprouse and Emoline Cole Sprouse. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Marie Rises Sprouse.

Surviving are her husband of 56 years Robert Lane Price; daughters, Debbie Davies (Michael) and Stacey Brown (DeWayne); sister Emma Fucia Davis; brother, Mark Sprouse (Sherry); grandchildren Brandon Rice (Kayla), Logan Brown and Desaree Brown; and 2 great grandchildren.

Her graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 4th, in Wilde Family Cemetery, Walnut Creek Road, Marshall, with Reverends Larry Sprouse and Gerald Sprinkle officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Wilde Family Cemetery
